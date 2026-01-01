Delaware's college football teams have been busy during the holidays

While the college football season in the First State is over, the holidays have been eventful off of the field.

A little less than a year after being hired, Delaware State football coach DeSean Jackson has signed an extension through 2028.

Jackson had an eventful first year as Hornets head coach leading the team to an 8-4 record including winning their first conference game in three years.

The Hornets were 4-1 in the MEAC this past season.

Jackson’s year included being named HSBC Coach of the Year.

There had been rumors of other schools having interest in Jackson as head coach, but the extension will keep him in Dover for now.

It’s not all good news for Jackson and DSU as running back, James Jones announced he’s entering the transfer portal.

Jones rushed for 958 yards and nine touchdowns last season which included six games over 100 yards.

Meanwhile, University of Delaware starting quarterback Nick Minicucci announced on social media he’s sticking around Newark.

He finished the regular season sixth in the nation in passing yards leading the Blue Hens to a 7-6 record and a bowl victory.

Minicucci threw for almost 3,700 yards in 2025 with 23 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, he also ran for 235 yards and 10 touchdowns.

But when he returns, one familiar face from the coaching staff won’t be around as QBs coach and passing coordinator Sean Goldrich was named head coach at New Hampshire over the holidays.