It's "prime" time in the afternoon for the University of Delaware Saturday

The University of Delaware football program hits the big-time this weekend.

Off a week 1 win at home against Delaware State, the Blue Hens travel for their first road game of the season at Colorado Saturday.

The Buffaloes are led by their head coach Deion Sanders - a pro and college football Hall of Famer.

Coach Prime’s games at Colorado have drawn large national audiences and lots of attention in his first two years with the program.

Saturday’s game will give the Blue Hens an opportunity to shock the nation in front of a big audience.

UD Head coach Ryan Carty.

"As far as what we have to do is hope that we prepared really well and treat it like any other game when it comes to the actual football playing, try to settle down after the first couple snaps, right? There's going to be a lot of emotion, a lot of noise, and how do we block that out and just kind of do our job," said Carty.

Colorado enters the contest at 0-1, but is a formidable opponent for the Hens in their first FBS vs FBS contest and their first-ever game vs the Big 12 - a Power-4 conference.

The game will be nationally televised on FOX and Carty hopes to make an impression.

"I would love for a casual visitor on Fox to see us be like, oh, that team played hard, that team played together, that team looked like they were tough and well coached and physical and loved each other and loved playing football and relish the environment that they were in. Win or lose, I think those are the things that we can hope to portray to the country, and to the casual fan that might not know who the Blue Hens are," said Carty.

The Blue Hens are led by QB Nick Minicucci who entered last week's game after Zach Marker hurt his knee. Minicucci threw for 270 yards and three TDs while rushing for 44 yards and another score.

The Blue Hens are a 23.5-point underdog in Saturday’s 3:30 kickoff.