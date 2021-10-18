Tony Allen

-
Delaware State University signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Agency for International Development.
-
President Biden taps Delaware State University's president to be his lead advisor on Historically Black Colleges and Universities issues nationwide. Tony…
-
Delawareans are playing a big role in pushing for more federal funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It’s HBCU week, and Delaware…
-
Delaware State University announced a return to the City of Wilmington and a major donation Thursday. The Dover-based HBCU is growing—with its recent…
-
Both of Delaware’s major universities will require students to be vaccinated in order to return to campus this fall. Delaware State University announced…
-
Delaware State University's soon-to-be completed acquisition of Wesley College means major changes for students and staff at both institutions,But…
-
Delaware State University hosts a vaccination event Wednesday as it sets lofty goals for the amount of students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated. The…
-
New Castle County and Delaware State University cut the ribbon on the new genomics testing lab on the DSU’s Wilmington campus. New Castle County used $5.5…
-
Delaware State University receives the largest donation in its history.Novelist and billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $20 million to…
-
Another Delawarean takes a leading role in planning president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester was named a co-chair of…