A new agriculture building is coming to DSU

Delaware State University breaks ground on a new agriculture building.

The building will be on the baseball field at DSU’s main campus - with the baseball team now playing at the school’s downtown athletics complex that came with its purchase of Wesley College.

The Ag building will be 15,000 square-feet with classrooms and offices for faculty and staff. It will also feature a 124 seat auditorium that opens into a demonstration kitchen, enabling large learning sessions.

There will also be maker space where technology directly related to the agricultural world can be developed.

Delaware State University Rendering of DSU Agriculture Building

"Wherever you go throughout this building you will be presented with the emerging technologies in agriculture. So the minute you walk in and you see the green walls, you're going to see robotics, you're going to see drones, and students are going to actually see themselves in the face of what agriculture looks like for tomorrow," said Dr. Cherese Winstead, Dean of DSU’s College of Agriculture, Sciences and Technology.

The building will also feature green roof elements.

DSU President Tony Allen says this facility is another advancement for the university moving forward.

"It is a culmination of good work we started in 2017 under (former DSU President) Dr. (Wilma) Mishoe's leadership when we merged the College of STEM and our College of Agriculture together," said Allen.

Construction of the facility will take about a year, and will start once approvals are received from the city of Dover.

