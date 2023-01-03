DSU announces 2023 commencement speakers

Delaware State University has announced its 2023 Commencement speakers.

Award-winning Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen – who attended DSU from 2004-2006 before pursuing his music career – will speak at undergraduate commencement exercises.

Allen is a GRAMMY and NAACP Image awards nominated country music singer who won New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards and New Male Artist of the Year at the American Country Music Awards.

Willis Lonzer - International President of Alpha Phi Alpha - the oldest Black Greek Lettered Fraternity in the world - will keynote the graduate ceremony.

Lonzer is a DSU grad, and an executive scientist with more than 20 years of experience in global pharmaceutical research and development and global medical affairs.

The undergraduate ceremony will take place May 12th in Alumni Stadium with the graduate ceremony in the Tubman/Laws courtyard on the Dover campus.

DSU President Tony Allen plans to nominate Jimmie Allen – there’s no relation – to receive his Honorary Degree at the undergraduate ceremony.

