DSU honors Hattie Dabney Mishoe by renaming Dept. of Nursing building

Delaware State University renames the home of its Department of Nursing to honor Hattie Dabney Mishoe.

Mishoe is the former first lady at DSU, and her husband, President Dr. Luna Mishoe asked her to use her experience as a registered nurse to lead the development of a nursing program at the then Delaware State College.

That was in the early 70s and the nursing program started in 1975. To honor her leadership, the Johnston Building at DSU Downtown is now the Hattie Dabney Mishoe Nursing Hall.

Current DSU President Tony Allen says renaming the building after Mishoe is a reminder of those who have shaped Delaware State University.

"That's the point that folks have made this possible in going before. You know our motto at Delaware State is enter to learn and go forth to serve. So the idea is not that you just receive a quality education at Delaware State, but once you get out you find a way to to come back and give back in a substantive way. So understanding the history of this rich 132-year-old institution is important in that way," said Allen.

Allen adds that it’s really special to honor the Mishoe’s in so many significant ways for their contributions

"Naming is a great way to connect the past with the future. The past are folks that have done great things in the Mishoe family. The future are these young men and women right here in blue at a time when we need them more than ever," said Gov. John Carney.

Allen adds he feels strongly about the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, and calls the nursing program a signature program at DSU Downtown.