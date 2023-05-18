© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Delaware State University to raise tuition

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

For the first time in six years, Delaware State University is raising its tuition.

The tuition hike will be $750 per semester, but will not affect Inspire Scholars or those on full scholarships.

DSU President Tony Allen notes that since the last tuition hike in 2017, the university has seen significant growth in enrollment, successfully navigated COVID-19, and acquired Wesley College.

“We have been, are, and will continue to be the best return on investment in higher education for students and their families,” said Allen. “After six years of constant growth, it is time to ensure the long-term financial sustainability necessary to continue to deliver on our promise of a high-quality, high-value college education.”

And according to DSU Chief Financial Officer Anas Ben Addi, the university faced a nearly $20 million deficit from lost revenue from the pandemic.

That includes spring 2020 COVID shutdown, and then resuming on-campus operations in the fall of 2020 with a reduced residence hall footprint.

The Inspire Scholarship does remain a full-tuition scholarship so those students won’t see any increase. Last year 67% of incoming Delaware freshmen were Inspire Scholars.

Also, tuition expenses for students with Presidential Scholarships or fully-funded athletic scholarships won’t change.

Students from the lowest-resource families will experience a reduction of up to $1,000 in total cost of attendance.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
