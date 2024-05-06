Dover Police arrest two suspects in DSU shooting

Two arrests are made in the shooting death of Camay Mitchell De Silva on the Delaware State University campus in Dover.

Dover Police say 20-year-old Destry Jones and 18-year-old Damien Hinson both of Dover were arrested in connection with the April 21st shooting.

Both suspects have no affiliation with DSU.

Police say De Silva was not involved in the altercation on campus that led to the shooting, and it’s not believed she was the intended target of the gunfire near the Warren-Franklin dormitory.

Police say their investigation indicates Jones and Hinson were among those involved in the altercation prior to the shooting, and that they also fired the shots.

Jones was arrested last Thursday at an apartment in Brooklyn, NY while Hinson was arrested later that day at the Gateway Shopping Center in Dover.

Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson says DSU dorm resident assistants helped get the investigation going.

“They did what they were supposed to do. They were present. They were proactive, and they were the beginning of the alert to public safety that there was a problem on campus,” said Johnson. “That put them in a position to give us information that helped advance the investigation in the early stages."

Jones is awaiting extradition from New York, and both men are charged with murder and weapons charges as well as attempted murder charges of two Dover men.

"As it relates to any other charges that may be coming related to any other individuals. As you might imagine during an ongoing investigation criminal culpability is either established or excluded for any of the other I'll refer to them as persons of interest right now, and we're just not to that point in the investigation to clearly state whether there's going to be any more arrests or charges filed," said Johnson.

DSU President Tony Allen noted De Silva had been accepted to DSU and planned to attend in this fall prior to the shooting.

DSU President Tony Allen thanked law enforcement officials, and he mentioned the school will take a moment to honor De Silva during Friday’s Commencement ceremony.