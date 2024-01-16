Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered at DSU on what would have been his 95th birthday

Delaware State University along with the Inner City Cultural League celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tuesday.

The Towne Point Elementary School Choir performed a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, and the DSU Concert Choir also performed at the event which fell on what would have been King’s 95th birthday.

Gov. John Carney was among the speakers along with Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Sen. Tom Carper, Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, and DSU President Tony Allen.

Gov. Carney remembered King using his words about being a servant to others.

"You only need a heart full of grace, and a soul generated by love and you can be that servant. And so today is a good day to serve, and a good day to reflect on our unfinished business," said Carney.

Carney’s unfinished business includes education - especially at the younger levels - noting he thinks about the opportunities that education opens for all children.

Fleur McKendall – president of the Central Delaware branch of the NAACP – was the keynote speaker.

"To really celebrate Dr King is to come to an understanding that he was a lover of God and an anti-capitalism anti-war revolutionary who had his sights set on freedom, justice, and equality, and he put his body, his mind, and his resources on the line every day to achieve it," said McKendall.

McKendall adds that celebrating King includes realizing that Black Lives Matter, Me Too and ceasefire movements promote solidarity, and being on the right side of history when humanitarian crises erupt.