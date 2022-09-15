DSU and UD rate well in the U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings

Both Delaware State University and the University of Delaware are touting their rankings in the recently released U.S. News & World Report’s best colleges rankings.

DSU moved to the number two spot for public HBCUs in the United States and number eight overall among all HBCUs. Five years ago those rankings were seventh and 13 respectively.

DSU’s ranking was bolstered by some key success indicators including a 40% expansion over the last decade, aided by the acquisition of Wesley College.

Other factors helping the university include the expansion of the Inspire Scholarship and significant increases in DSU’s online and graduate profiles.

Delaware State did well in several key indicators -- rated a top regional university and most innovative. DSU President Tony Allen says it also earned praise in another key area.

"Social and economic mobility, I talked about that with you last year, it was a driver last year, it's a driver this year. It effectively says how can you matriculate and graduate students from your lowest resource communities at the same rate that you matriculate and graduate your general population. We are still one of the best in the country on that score," said Allen.

DSU also ranked highly in peer review which is how other colleges and universities think about Delaware State University.

Allen says being innovative lifts the school’s stock.

"We have marked improvement around innovation which is a new indicator as well, and a real thoughtful one around how we were able to prepare ourselves for vis-à-vis COVID. And what that has meant with respect to our graduation and retention rates which remain steady and climbing, and what it means with respect to faculty development and support as well," said Allen.

As for UD, it was 38th among the top public national universities while the chemical engineering program ranked second in the nation behind only the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The University of Delaware’s engineering, business, computer science and nursing programs all rated in the top 100 nationally, and it was recognized as the 56th best college for veterans and 135th best value school.