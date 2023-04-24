Congressional Delegation announces federal funding for Delaware State University

Delaware State University is receiving federal dollars for a variety of projects.

Delaware’s Congressional Delegation visited DSU’s campus Monday, announcing over $1.6 million in federal funding for the university.

Projects getting a boost include creating a Farm Incubator Module, expanding mentorship and career development opportunities, and advancing research and development in space in a partnership with the University of Delaware.

"It really provides more opportunities for the students themselves. I think a lot about the drone program and how exciting our relationship with the University of Delaware is going to be as it relates to getting folks excited about the space economy. The Black male initiative and the teacher improvement program I think speaks for itself just based on the need," said Delaware State University President Tony Allen.

Allen notes the Black male initiative focuses on Black male business students, making sure the university is retaining and graduating them for higher degrees.

The teacher improvement program seeks to recruit and retain diverse educators in order to help rebuild Black teacher pipelines.

As for the creation of the Farm Incubator Module, and Senator Tom Carper says it’s significant not only for DSU but for the state.

"Agriculture continues to be probably the major industry economic engine in our state. We need to be better, always to be better,” said Carper. “One of the things we need to do is figure out is the work we do in agriculture, how do we use that to also address climate change, global warming, and the two of them actually work together."

Allen notes building the greenhouse to help for research not only in Delaware but for the nation.

The funding will also go to a drone program working with the University of Delaware and NASA that will advance research and development in space.

Senator Chris Coons adds that for the coming year, the delegation has submitted a request for $11 million to help fund innovation, campus facilities and security, and expanding the aviation program.