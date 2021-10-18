-
Frustration with gun violence in Wilmington is bubbling up again as the number of shooting victims so far this year now tops last year’s total. Some city…
-
A skilled nursing facility in New Castle County is conducting psychological and social evaluations on patients and staff after a shooting occurred there…
-
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware has announced indictments against six individuals. Ryan Bacon, Dontae Sykes, Michael Pritchett, Dion…
-
A New Castle grand jury has indicted 37 year old Radee Prince, the man who police say shot 5 people--killing three--at an Edgewood, Maryland office park,…
-
Newly filed court papers show Jeremy McDole’s right hand and sleeve had gunshot residue on them after he was shot and killed by police last September.…
-
A New Castle County councilman is calling for a federal investigation of the fatal shooting of a wheelchair-bound black man by Wilmington Police last…
-
The Dover Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened yesterday afternoon. Officers responded to a tip about a suspect…