Delaware Headlines

Investigation of shooting incident inside William Penn High School continues

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published January 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST
william penn high school.png
Delaware State Police
/

Delaware State Police continue investigating a potential gunshot fired inside William Penn High School in New Castle Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and according to State Police, the School Resource Officer was alerted to a shot around 11:40 am Tuesday.

State Police say the SRO observed that a round hit the interior of a second-floor bathroom at the school.

The investigation revealed that a suspect ran from the back of the school towards the football stadium.

A search of the area led to the discovery of a handgun. Police are still trying to determine the number of suspects and their involvement in the shooting.

The school was on lockdown for more than an hour Tuesday after the incident. School is closed for the remainder of the week while the investigation continues.

