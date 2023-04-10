State Police offer more details on Christiana Mall shooting

Delaware State Police’s investigation of Saturday night’s shooting at the Christiana Mall continues with the suspects still at-large.

Police say the shooting incident Saturday night started when three suspects confronted an 18-year-old male as he was exiting the foot court and physically assaulted him.

Two of the victim’s friends joined the fight and then, according to Delaware State Police, one of the suspects removed a handgun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds.

The first victim, and his friend – a 16-year-old male – were both hit by three rounds in the torso and lower extremities. The suspects fled the scene at that point.

Delaware State Police An image released by Delaware State Police shows the suspects in the shooting incident at Christiana Mall.

The two shooting victims were taken to area hospitals, and are listed in stable condition. A third victim – an 18-year-old male – standing outside was hit by one round in the lower extremity.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are in their late teens and were wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the suspects can contact Detective H. Carrol of the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8467, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. You can also send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police.

Also, if you were at the mall during the shooting, and you are struggling in any way, you can contact the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center 24 hours a day. Their toll-free hotline is 1-800 VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You can also contact them by email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.