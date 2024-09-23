DSU Police make arrests in shots fired incident at off campus apartments

Delaware State University Police arrest two suspects after shots were fired at off campus apartments earlier this month.

DSU Police arrested 18-year-old Tyrone Harrell and a 15-year-old male – both of Dover – in the September 7 shooting at the Courtyard complex on College Road just off campus.

No one was injured in the incident.

Harrell was a registered student at Delaware State University. He has since been expelled while the 15-year-old has no known ties or connection to DSU.

Harrell was arrested just two days after the shooting.

He’s charged with three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, 2nd degree conspiracy, three counts of reckless endangering in the first degree, possession of a firearm in a safe school zone and three counts of criminal mischief.

The 15-year-old faces the same charges including two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

The 15 year-old was taken into custody on September 20 in the 1200 block of White Oak Road by the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force, Dover Police Drugs Vice and Organized Crime Unit, Street Crimes Unit and Delaware Probation and Parole.

They also found a loaded handgun after canvassing his path.