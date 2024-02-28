Sussex Central HS student arrested for firing shots outside of the school

Delaware State Police arrest a 15-year-old Sussex Central High School student involved in a shooting on school grounds.

Police say no one was injured in the Tuesday night incident.

Troopers were on duty at the school for Sussex Central’s state basketball tournament game against Cape Henlopen High School when they were alerted to gunfire on the property.

Shell casings were found in the school’s parking lot, and troopers identified the suspect thanks to video surveillance footage.

Working with the parents, the suspect turned themselves in at Troop 4.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm in a safe school zone, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by persons under 18.

Police say the student is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony. All of the charges are felonies.

The 15-year-old was arraigned and taken to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $82,000 secured bond.