© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Fatal shooting lawsuit against New Castle County Police settled by county

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published August 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

New Castle County settles a lawsuit over a fatal shooting by police.

The $1.05 million settlement is over the January 2021 shooting that killed Lymond Moses.

As part of the settlement all claims against the three officers involved in the shooting have been dismissed according to the Associated Press.

The 30-year-old Moses was shot in Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood when two officers – Roberto Ieradi and Corporal Robert Ellis – fired at his vehicle killing Moses.

Sean Sweeney-Jones was the third officer at the scene. While they all avoided criminal charges, the officers were disciplined for failing to notify Wilmington Police they were entering their jurisdiction.

They were also disciplined for other infractions involving reporting the chase and traffic stop, and failure to activate a body camera at the start of interacting with Moses.

Moses' family had sued the county and three officers for wrongful death and excessive force.

They also accused the county of failing to properly train police in the lawsuit, and that their policies resulted in Moses' death.

Tags
Delaware Headlines New Castle County Policelymond mosespolice shootingshooting
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry