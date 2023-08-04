Fatal shooting lawsuit against New Castle County Police settled by county

New Castle County settles a lawsuit over a fatal shooting by police.

The $1.05 million settlement is over the January 2021 shooting that killed Lymond Moses.

As part of the settlement all claims against the three officers involved in the shooting have been dismissed according to the Associated Press.

The 30-year-old Moses was shot in Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood when two officers – Roberto Ieradi and Corporal Robert Ellis – fired at his vehicle killing Moses.

Sean Sweeney-Jones was the third officer at the scene. While they all avoided criminal charges, the officers were disciplined for failing to notify Wilmington Police they were entering their jurisdiction.

They were also disciplined for other infractions involving reporting the chase and traffic stop, and failure to activate a body camera at the start of interacting with Moses.

Moses' family had sued the county and three officers for wrongful death and excessive force.

They also accused the county of failing to properly train police in the lawsuit, and that their policies resulted in Moses' death.