DSP identifies suspect in shooting and carjacking incidents that shut down I-95 on Friday

Delaware State Police identify the suspect in Friday’s carjackings and shootings that shut down I-95 for much of the day.

Police say 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle was the suspect in multiple carjacking and shooting incidents Friday morning in New Castle County.

The incidents shut down I-95 in both directions at Route 896 in Newark during morning rush hour Friday before reopening completely during afternoon rush hour.

Police say Wiseman shot a school bus in Newport and carjacked a victim in the area of Routes 141 and 4 while also successfully carjacking another victim on I-95 in the area of Route 896.

Wiseman, according to police, also had three unsuccessful carjacking attempts, while shooting the inside of a vehicle during one of those attempts.

Police found Wiseman dead in the area of Route 896 after he was shot by police.

Delaware State Police say there are no other updates to provide other than Wiseman’s identification, and there is no timeline as to when more information will become available or the investigation will conclude.

The investigation is a large-scale case involving many scenes, witnesses, and evidentiary items, and because of that Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s patience and understanding.