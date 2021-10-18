-
Promotions lead to a change at the top of New Castle County Police.New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer nominates current County Police Chief Colonel…
-
Some communities in New Castle County are getting new surveillance cameras. A total of 18 high-definition cameras will be deployed by the New Castle…
-
The New Castle County Division of Police (NCCDP) is leveraging technology to try to better train its officers.The county police recently acquired 23 Axon…
-
New Castle County Council is pressing pause on an effort to expand the county police force. At its last meeting of 2020, New Castle County Council tabled…
-
The New Castle County Council is expected to introduce an ordinance Tuesday night to increase the size of the county police department.The plan is to…
-
ChristianaCare has been tapped by New Castle County to help support the Behavioral Health Unit in the county police department. The county’s Behavioral…
-
New Castle County forged a deal with its police union after bitter contract negotiations that stretched the better part of a year.The drawn-out bargaining…
-
New Castle County’s police union publicly protested the state of contract negotiations with the County for a third time Friday— outside of a New Castle…
-
The historical marker installed in memory of lynching victim George White this summer has been stolen from Greenbank Park in Prices Corner. New Castle…
-
A video is circulating online depicting a New Castle County Police officer striking a 16-year-old in the face while arresting the teenager for marijuana…