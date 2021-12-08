Former NCC Police Officer charged with excessive use of force

A former New Castle County police officer is indicted after claims of excessive use of force against a 16-year-old female prisoner.

New Castle County police say then Corporal Michael Carnevale was reported by a fellow officer after an incident at the prisoner processing area in police headquarters involving the teenage woman in August.

Carnevale left the department after an internal investigation discovered he violated several department policies.

The investigation also determined there was probable cause to charge Carnevale with a crime and the case was turned over to the Delaware Department of Justice.

In a statement today, New Castle County police chief Colonel Joseph Bloch says: “I am committed to making certain our officers hold themselves to the highest standard of conduct… [and] ensuring their safety not only in our communities but also within our own walls.”

The department doesn’t describe what events took place that led to the report, but Carnevale is being charged with offensive touching, official misconduct and falsifying business records, all misdemeanors.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.