New Castle County Executive-elect announces Public Safety Director and Chief of Police appointments

New Castle County Executive-elect Marcus Henry announces Public Safety Director and Chief of Police appointments.

Henry last week announced Retired Colonel Elmer Setting as Public Safety Director and Captain James Leonard III as Chief of Police for his incoming administration.

Setting has over 27 years of leadership experience in law enforcement and public service starting in 1989 after serving in the United States Navy.

He also has experience in the New Castle County Police Department rising through the ranks from Patrol Officer to Chief of Police where he served from 2012 to 2016.

The Public Safety Director oversees all public safety operations, including police, emergency medical services, emergency communications, and emergency management.

As for Leonard, he brings over two decades of service and leadership to the role of Chief of Police.

He has served as Patrol Officer, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain of New Castle County Police since graduating from the New Castle County Police Academy in 2002.

As Chief, Leonard says he’s committed to fostering community trust, promoting transparency, and advancing a culture of collaboration within the department.