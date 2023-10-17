New Castle County Police Department reports rise in vehicle thefts over past three months

The vehicle theft recap covers the last three months, reporting officers have responded to 220 vehicle thefts in New Castle County.

Officers have collectively made 51 arrests, and 44 of those arrested were juvenile offenders.

Corporal Michael McNasby says that Kia and Hyundais are most susceptible to theft due to an internet trend that exposed certain models’ lack of anti-theft devices.

“We’re seeing a lot of the Kia/Hyundais being stolen using that online viral trend, and we’re seeing most of these cars just being stolen to be joy ridden in or taken then dumped at other locations. The ones that we are seeing, it looks like it’s juveniles doing it," he said.

McNasby says the juveniles behind the thefts are generally between the ages of 13 and 16.

Additionally, he notes the department has seen a steady rise in vehicle thefts over the last year, and the problem has persisted nationwide.

To combat theft, McNasby says Kia and Hyundai owners should look into recalls, software updates and wheel locks for their vehicles, but he adds all car owners should work to secure their vehicles as best they can.

You can view the full report here.