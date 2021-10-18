-
New Castle County council voted this week to distribute more than $6 million to municipalities and fire companies to fight the coronavirus. It also…
New Castle County is seeking to allocate millions in federal coronavirus relief funds with less oversight from County Council. That makes some Council…
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is leading a delegation of American elected officials to China starting Monday. The two week trip will take Meyer…
New Castle County’s expanded summer youth employment program will get underway this weekend with an application event. New Castle County is looking to…
New Castle County residents are being invited to participate in a community town hall Thursday night. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer says he and…
New Castle County Executive-elect Matt Meyer is turning to the state Attorney General’s office to fill the top post in his administration.Meyer has tapped…
Wilmington lawyer Matt Meyer unseated incumbent Tom Gordon in the Democratic primary for New Castle County Executive - and is now looking ahead to the…
The Black Lives Matter movement is working to increase its presence in Wilmington. The group held a town hall meeting Wednesday night March 24 at Hope…