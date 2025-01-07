Marcus Henry takes over as New Castle County Executive

Marcus Henry is officially sworn as New Castle County Executive.

Henry was sworn into office in front of family, friends, elected leaders and others at the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center in New Castle Tuesday morning.

He takes over for Governor-elect Matt Meyer. Henry worked not only under Meyer, but also for Tom Gordon and Paul Clark when they were County Executive. All three saw Henry get sworn-in Tuesday.

Henry used his inauguration speech to lay out the work ahead for himself and New Castle County Council.

"As we begin this new chapter, we must acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. Our county is indeed facing critical issues that require bold leadership and collaborative solutions from our county finances to housing affordability, economic development, public safety. We have work to do here in New Castle County, but I am confident that together we can meet these challenges head on," said Henry.

Henry pledges to lead with integrity, inclusivity, and transparency, and that the administration will reflect the diversity of the community, not just in appearance but in thought, experience and action.

He adds his administration will govern with compassion and commitment to fairness and focus on the needs of residents and the long-term health of the county when making decisions.

Henry also made history when he was officially sworn into office as New Castle County Executive.

Henry is the first person of color to be New Castle County Executive.

“I stand on the shoulders of so many trailblazers who came before me, said Henry. “Individuals who set the tone for what is possible. Their courage, determination, and dedication to public service paved the way for moments like this.”

He notes it’s an honor and responsibility he doesn’t take lightly, calling it a win for all young men and women of color who can also aspire to leadership and break barriers.

Henry is the 13th New Castle County Executive, and he’s the 12th individual to serve in the role.

