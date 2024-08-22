New Castle County Executive candidates face off at Wilmington Rotary Club

Democratic candidates for New Castle County Executive discussed various issues at the Wilmington Rotary Club Thursday.

Education, land use and government accountability and trust were among the issues discussed by County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle and Marcus Henry.

Business and economic development were also among the issues addressed.

Henry – who has served multiple roles in the County including Economic Developer & Policy Director – explains a portion of his plan to promote business in the county.

"We have to take a broad comprehensive look at our regulatory policies and procedures and how we can incentivize both new business recruitment, but especially existing business retention to stay here in the New Castle County market," said Henry.

Hartley-Nagle says collaborating more with the state is one tactic she would use.

"I believe that we've got to be proactive in economic development in the county to assist with the state and work together with them to make sure that we are proactive at bringing companies here," said Hartley-Nagle.

Another topic tackled by the candidates was public safety.

Henry explains what he would focus on if elected.

"We have a high level of vacancy right now and our police force. We're sixty-plus officers down,” said Henry. “We need to address the hiring of police officers and as county executive, I'm also going to appoint leadership, both a director of public safety and the chief of police that'll be accountable to me, and I'll be accountable to them and the public."

Henry adds building trust and morale in county policing as well which includes community policing and outreach, but he notes it would take time.

Hartley-Nagle points to her time as County Council President which has seen salary increases for the police force.

She said that has helped trim down the police shortage from several hundred to 64.

Henry and Hartley-Nagle face off in the September 10th Democratic Primary. The race will determine who replaces current County Executive Matt Meyer. The Republicans do not have a candidate for this office