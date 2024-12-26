New Castle County Executive-elect names Cleon Cauley, Sr. Department of Public Works general manager

Cleon L. Cauley, Sr. will become the general manager for New Castle County’s Department of Public Works.

New Castle County Executive-elect Marcus Henry tapped Cauley because of his track record in government, which he said makes Cauley “uniquely qualified” to lead the Department.

“Cleon’s [experience] will be invaluable to our Public Works Department as we work to enhance our infrastructure, improve services, and ensure the long-term sustainability of our County,” Henry said in a press release.

The Public Works general manager is responsible for overseeing sanitary sewer systems, stormwater management programs, park and property maintenance, building operations and fleet operations.

That will include watching over New Castle County’s wastewater improvement projects, partly made possible by a $12 million loan from the EPA.

The Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan will go toward the first phase of a program to build wastewater systems that support the Christina River Force Sewer Main.

The general manager of Public Works is also responsible for managing emergency services when required.

Cauley has worked in similar positions in the past. He served as the City of Wilmington’s chief of staff and commissioner of public works. He also acted as DelDOT’s deputy and acting secretary as well as Delaware State University’s COO and senior vice president.

Cauley is a founding partner of Cauley & Cauley, LLC and graduated from Howard University School of Law.

Cauley will take the helm of Public Works in January 2025, when Henry assumes office.