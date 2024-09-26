New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer signs gun safety ordinance into law

Gun safety legislation in New Castle County restricting where future firearm retail businesses can be located is signed into law.

The new ordinance states they will not be permitted within 500 feet of residential areas, 1,000 feet of schools, daycares or government parks, and 1,500 feet of another firearm retail establishment.

This was one of three gun-related ordinances introduced in New Castle County Council this year, with the others prohibiting guns in libraries and county buildings and cutting down on gun ammunition theft.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.

"This isn't something we're alone of course there's a danger when you do this. Gun stores could be concentrated in incorporated areas that are not governed by New Castle County land use, and for that reason, we've been collaborating with the city of Wilmington. We like to recognize them for taking similar legislative steps. They recently had a hearing to ensure gun store density does not occur within city limits," said Meyer.

Meyer also credits County Council for passing this county zoning ordinance unanimously.

Meyer says this is all about safety.

"This will stop new gun stores from opening near our most sensitive locations and will help us fight against gun store density,” said Meyer. “Increased gun store density leads to increased gun violence, particularly in communities of color, and we can do our part to limit the concentration of gun stores in New Castle County."

He calls gun violence a public health crisis, and hopes the ordinances he’s signed into law this year will help address that crisis.