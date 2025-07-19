New Castle County Executive offers assessment of the 'State of the County'

New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry announced new county-wide initiatives at the recent County Chamber of Commerce State of the County event.

Henry used the occasion to highlight his administration’s partnerships with the private sector and his goal to be a supportive collaborator.

Part of that is addressing workforce availability. Henry said New Castle County and the county Chamber are teaming up to put together a workforce study that covers market trends and gaps.

“This just won't be a planning document,” Henry said. “It'll be a tool to use to shape real action from aligning training programs with in-demand jobs to identify new career pathways in tech, life sciences and clean energy. This work will inform how we invest in our people and position them for long term success.”

Henry added his administration also aims to revitalize commercial corridors like Route 9 by filling vacant storefronts and increasing housing and transportation accessibility.

The administration recently launched the New Castle County Business Innovation Group to provide data and recommendations to Henry’s administration. Henry said the group and his administration overall is looking for more ways to serve the business community.

“That's why we are reviewing our processes and regulations with fresh eyes,” Henry said. “We're asking the right questions. Where can we streamline? What incentives can we provide to encourage growth? How can we remove regulatory barriers without compromising quality or sustainability?”

County officials are also working on a comprehensive housing gap analysis, Henry said.

“This data will help guide future zoning, develop incentives and infrastructure planning to help ensure that housing options are available, accessible and aligned with where jobs and transit already exist,” Henry said. “All these efforts from workforce housing to infrastructure are rooted in one guiding belief that I have, that quality of life is at the center of economic development.”

And New Castle County’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget includes a $500 thousand investment into a comprehensive parks plan for its 250 parks.

Henry said it’s all an effort to attract talent, retain families and make living easier for the workforce.

Henry also noted the county saw the largest recruitment class of first responders in more than a decade this year. Nine new paramedics graduate this month and 26 police officers are set to join the police force.

County officials anticipate New Castle County will reach its full police force strength for the first time in several years.