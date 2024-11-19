New Castle County Executive-Elect Marcus Henry’s transition into office is underway

New Castle County Executive-Elect Marcus Henry has officially started his transition process.

Henry launched a transition website which will be a hub for residents to stay informed about the transition and explore job opportunities in his administration.

Henry says so far the transition is going well, good resumes are coming in indicating a lot of good, talented people that want to work in the administration.

His plan is to pick executive office staff first followed by the cabinet

"I think I'm very fortunate that with my county experience of over 11 years working in the county government kind of gives me a leg up to start hitting the ground running from day one,” said Henry. “Nevertheless, I'm going to be careful and real deliberative in my interviews with my executive staff and the cabinet positions that I'll be hiring. In fact, the time frame, I think the hiring process has already started, and it'll continue through to the end of the year."

He notes once that staff is put together he’ll make sure he finds people with the qualifications and fit for county departments.

Henry says he’s looking for certain qualities in people the county will hire.

"I'm looking for just talented people that have the relevant experience based on the area that they'll be working in. To me, communication is very important to me. Quality communication and communication skills, both writing and verbal skills and also people that work well in a collaborative environment that are good teammates, if you will. That's important to me," said Henry.

People interested in joining New Castle County Government under the Henry administration can apply on the county’s website using the County Executive-elect’s page.

Henry will be sworn-in on January 7, 2025.