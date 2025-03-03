New Castle County Council will vote on a proposal to extend property reassessment appeal deadline

New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry supports an ordinance to extend the property reassessment appeal deadline.

Henry backs the proposal sponsored by Councilman George Smiley that will extend the deadline for appeals to be submitted to March 31st.

The current deadline to submit a formal appeal with the Board of Assessment Review is March 14th

Because of that New Castle County Council will hold a special session on March 5th at 12:30 p.m. to introduce the ordinance with a second special session on March 13th at 10 a.m. to vote on it.

If approved by council, Henry will sign the ordinance.

"My administration and county council are for the most part on the same page with this thing. I do expect it to pass. I'm very optimistic,” said Henry. “We're on the same page in terms of providing this additional service time for our constituents."

He doesn’t expect any other extensions after this one.

Henry says this extension is not because of the volume of appeals.

"No, I think it's just to give them more time. We have an application online on our website that explains that, but we just felt so people didn't feel rushed. It is the first time this has been done mind you in over 40 years. We thought it prudent to give them more time, just to deal with this right now," said Henry.”

As of last week, there were 231 appeals according to New Castle County CFO Jill Floore. If you’re a New Castle County resident wanting to file an appeal, you can get the form or the link to appeal at the County’s website.

Residents can call (302) 395-5114 if they have any questions, or visit the county's new FAQ page on reassessment appeal.

