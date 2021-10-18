-
Measures at the state and federal level aimed at protecting renters from displacement during the public health crisis are ending. Experts in Delaware…
State lawmakers are on a break for the week while the Bond Bill committee hears about state capital projects across the state. The Department of…
The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) helped more than 4,000 households affected by COVID last year, spending a total of about $14.5 million,…
A new online system the Justice of the Peace Court is using may help prevent evictions in the First State. Delaware’s JP Court launched an online dispute…
Delawareans struggling to pay rent or mortgage payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic will get some help soon. Gov. John Carney announced this week the…
Renters in Delaware will have to wait longer for COVID-19 relief from the state.The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA)’s Delaware Housing Assistance…
Being evicted can mean homelessness, as well as losing access to food assistance and employment.Legal aid groups say the court process makes it too easy…
Federal funding could help First State nonprofits house more people with disabilities and the homeless.State officials announced $1 million in federal…
New legislation from Congressman John Carney (D) seeks to give more flexibility to more public housing programs across the country.Unveiled Tuesday in…