Federal funding is set to expire this year for a DSHA mortgage relief program

The Delaware State Housing Authority is scaling back the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program.

With federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and Homeowner Assistance Fund expected to run out the program will scale back.

DSHA Director of Public Relations Laurie Stovall explains which applications will no longer be accepted, and which ones will be.

"We are no longer accepting applications to cover homeowner expenses like HOA fees or homeowner insurance fees or lot rent fees if you own a manufactured house, but right now you can still apply for financial assistance to cover delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes, and even certain utilities such as water or sewer," said Stovall.

Monthly payment assistance applications will end at the end of this month.

The program has helped over 2,900 households avoid displacement and/or foreclosure.

The average assistance amount per household has been $12,308.

Stovall says funding for the program will run out this year.

"We expect to exhaust the funds in 2024 - the projected date is by fall of 2024 - but it's possible that the funding could run out sooner depending on demand and homeowner assistance needs," said Stovall.

Stovall notes those struggling with mortgage payments can reach out to the Attorney General Remediation Program, and homeowners dealing with property tax issues are encouraged to reach out to their county government for available resources.

She adds DSHA is looking to re-open the Delaware Mortgage Assistance Program using state funds.