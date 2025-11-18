The state is looking to replicate New Castle County’s Hope Center in Kent and Sussex counties

In its FY 27 budget hearing this week, the Delaware State Housing Authority seeks funding to replicate New Castle County’s Hope Center downstate.

In a hearing before the Office of Management and Budget, the DSHA requested $10,050,000 in operating budget funds, and $48 million in capital budget funds.

The bulk of the money, $23 million, is earmarked for the Housing Development Fund, with $19 million on the capital side.

While that supports either the rehabilitation or construction of affordable rental units to households to avoid homelessness or return to permanent housing, it’s just the start for DSHA.

DSHA Director Matthew Heckles also requested $4 million to pursue Hope Centers in Kent and Sussex counties.

"We do hope to improve upon the model and to make sure that what we provide in Kent and Sussex County, is sort of top of the line and across the country in terms of providing people with emergency shelter, but also the wraparound services the case management, the housing navigation, the healthcare, all of the things that people will need to be able to exit the Hope Centers and be successful in the community," said Heckles.

The state is also seeking federal money for the proposed Hope Centers, as part of its request to the Rural Health Transformation Program.

"So I think the two things make a lot of sense together,” said Heckles. “If all of the money comes through on the federal side, maybe we can have a different conversation about whether or not this is needed, but I think right now it's important to make sure that we move quickly."

The plan is similar to New Castle County’s Hope Center by using existing buildings rather than build them.