DSHA introduces program to help prevent imminent evictions

The Delaware State Housing Authority awards over $5 million in Housing Stability Program grants to eight community partner organizations.

The Housing Stability Program introduced by DSHA aims to break the cycle of housing instability by offering a lifeline to individuals and families in crisis.

"It provides stability to families who are facing eviction or any displacement from their rental housing, and it does so by providing financial assistance for past due rent as well as helps cover security deposits for those looking to move into more stable housing," said Laurie Stovall, director of public relations for DSHA.

To qualify for the program, you should have delinquent rent, accompanied by a court-scheduled eviction hearing and not have received 18 months of previous DEHAP emergency rental assistance.

Finally, your income has to be at or below 80% of the area median income for the county of residence, and it cannot exceed 80% of the income limits set by HUD based on each county’s Fair Market Rent.

"In order to participate in the program you'll have to visit one of our eight amazing partner organizations,” said Stovall. “These organizations have a dedicated Housing Stability Program representative who can help you with your application and can help you walk through the process."

The eight community partners are Catholic Charities, First State Community Action Agency, Dual Generations, NeighborGood Partners, Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware, the New Castle County Department of Housing, the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League and Housing Opportunities of Northern Delaware.

You can find more about the partners and the program at DSHA’s website.