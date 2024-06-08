Helping homeowners is front and center for Homeowners Month

Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County and the Delaware State Housing Authority are promoting initiatives that support homeownership.

As part of Homeownership, Month Habitat for Humanity and DSHA are partnering with Gov. John Carney to highlight community development and their efforts in supporting homeownership.

Two programs help ensure families can live in safe, stable and affordable homes. Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County’s critical repairs program assists with essential home repairs while its aging-in-place program for modifications and improvements help elderly residents live independently.

DSHA is helping new homeowners with its Diamonds in the Rough program as it finances up to $35,000 of new homeowners’ mortgage loans.

It helps eliminate financial barriers for home repairs, improvements or upgrades.

DSHA Communications Director Ken Briscoe says the DSHA has other ways to help, including a down payment program Delaware Diamonds for veterans, state employees, educators and first responders.

"That is specifically designed to give them the assistance needed in order to purchase a home in and around the state of Delaware or down payment assistance,” said Briscoe. “We partner with some other organizations to do everything from credit counseling, homeownership counseling in order to give all Delaware the advantage they need in order to find, move in and sustain a living in a home in and around the state."

Meanwhile, ChristianaCare also announced it will invest $200,000 though Habitat for Humanity to help provide home modifications in Wilmington.

Briscoe says together these efforts help with different aspects of homeownership.

"I think we recognized that the residents in the state of Delaware all suffer from different challenges, and each one of these organizations work specifically to solve one portion or several aspects of those challenges. So the collaboration between all of these organizations really gives us the advantage as a group to serve Delawareans in a way that they probably never have been served before," said Briscoe.

More information on DSHA’s programs can be found on its website.