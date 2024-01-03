DSHA announces $1.075 million in grants to support homeless services in Delaware

The Delaware State Housing Authority and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh announce just over $1 million in grants for homeless services in the First State.

DSHA and FHLBank awarded 14 programs from 10 different organizations with Home4Good grants to address the state’s homelessness crisis.

Both DSHA and FHLBank contributed around $500,000 dollars to the program.

The funding will address four key areas: homelessness prevention, homelessness diversion, rapid re-housing and innovation.

“The rapid re-housing program helps those find a place to stay and also helps solve challenges in obtaining permanent housing but in a very rapid, quick turnaround time frame," says DSHA Public Information Officer Laurie Stovall.

She went on to explain homelessness prevention and diversion focus on preventive measures, while innovation refers to any unique methods created to address homelessness.

“It allows us to definitely build capacity at the community level, to be able to fund nonprofits who work directly with those in need and who need it. So we’re very happy that we’re able to help fund these organizations, help get these programs off the ground,' she adds.

The organizations to receive funding include: Brandywine Counseling and Community Services; Catholic Charities, Inc.; Family Promise of Northern NCC; Lutheran Community Services, Inc.; Ministry of Caring, Inc.; People’s Place II; Salvation Army; The Way Home; West End Neighborhood House, Inc.; and YWCA Delaware, Inc.

At last month's joint hearing on the First State's housing crisis, Housing Alliance Delaware Executive Director Rachel Stucker presented data on homelessness in Delaware, noting more than 1,300 people are homeless each night, and 1 in 4 are under the age of 18.