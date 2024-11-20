The state celebrates the Downtown Development Districts Act’s 10th anniversary in Wilmington

The Downtown Development Districts Act turns ten.

The program created in 2014 sought to spur private capital investment in commercial business districts and other neighborhoods - and with that stimulate job growth.

The goal was to improve the commercial vitality of cities and towns and help build a stable community of long-term residents in downtowns and other neighborhoods.

The Delaware State Housing Authority administers the program which between 2015 and 2023 saw 298 small projects and 64 large projects in 12 cities use $35 million in state funds to leverage $527 million in private investments.

Cynthia Karnai is DSHA director.

"It's been a fantastic resource and valuable resource for investing in our communities, specifically our downtowns. So when we think about Wilmington, Seaford, Dover and the other downtown development districts, when our cities, when our downtowns are healthy and vibrant, our counties are, and when our counties are our states are," said Karnai.

Wilmington has drawn $400 million in private investment using $24 million in Development District funds. Mayor Mike Purzycki says that’s made a big difference in his city.

"Were it not for DDD our city would be entirely different,” said Purzycki. “It would never ever have experienced the kind of dynamic growth that it has over the past ten years."

Gov. John Carney adds this idea works because it creates incentives for redevelopment and development in downtown areas up and down the state

In addition to Wilmington and Dover, Downtown Development Districts in Laurel, Delaware City, Smyrna, Seaford, Georgetown, Milford, Middletown, Harrington, New Castle, and Clayton have had projects benefit from awards from this program over ten years.