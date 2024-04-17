DSHA launches new website with more features

The Delaware State Housing Authority launches its new website.

DSHA is promising an improved user-friendly website designed with the public and partners in mind.

The goal of the new site is to provide easy access to services, resources and information according to DSHA director of public relations Laurie Stovall.

"We really wanted to, with this new website, clarify how DSHA can help you, and clarify it quickly on the homepage so that you did not have to go searching through multiple pages to find the resources you're looking for. So you'll see on the new website we have categories which can help anyone who visits find affordable housing," said Stovall.

Among the new features on the site is an improved search functionality and quality content ranging from affordable housing opportunities to development financing programs.

Stovall says it’s not the only new one.

"One of the exciting new features is translation services,” said Stovall. “So our website now with the click of a button can be translated into multiple languages."

The web address – destatehousing.com – remains the same.