Healthcare providers Bayhealth and PAM Health are working together to expand rehabilitation services across Central and Southern Delaware.The…
Changes have been made to make the Kent County Recorder of Deeds website more user-friendly.The Kent County Recorder of Deeds Office unveiled its new…
The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) is losing its long-time president.The CDCC Board of Directors announced this week that its president Judy…
Dover City Council members were torn over an effort to increase inclusion in Dover businesses.Dover City Council narrowly approved a new partnership with…
A new group forming in Central Delaware seeks to help those in need. The Central Delaware Interfaith Alliance ramps up this week. Jon Rania is among those…
DelDOT and DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation are planning the third phase of the Capital City Trail.The trails second phase along Route 10 from the…
Delaware State University is now part of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Innovation Corps. DSU joins the I-Corps’ new northeast hub - led by…
The ACLU of Delaware recently launched an Ambassador Program for the Delaware Campaign for Smart Justice. The Ambassador Program is designed to recruit,…
The Capital School District is going all virtual while the Firefly Music Festival is in Dover next month. In previous years, the Firefly Music Festival…
Cities in Delaware continue to weigh the use of mask and vaccine mandates. And the state's capital is among them. Dover is joining a few other cities in…