Delaware GOP has its first candidate for 2024 U.S. House race

A Dover businesswoman announces she’s seeking the Republican nomination Delaware's lone U.S. House seat.

Donyale Hall is no stranger to running for office. She made previous bids for State Senate in 2018, Lt. Gov. in 2020, and Dover City Council earlier this year - losing each time.

But Hall believes her message in those earlier campaigns resonated with Delawareans, pointing to her ability to get endorsements across party lines. She adds being relatable to the voting public is something that will help her in this run for office.

On the issues, Hall says education is first and foremost.

"Our education system be reflective of the dollars that we spend here in Delaware for our education. We spend top dollar among all of the states in the nation yet we are performing woefully at the bottom of all the states, and I think that reform is quite necessary to be able to have our children come out of K through 12 career and college ready," said Hall.

Hall is an Air Force vet, and believes veterans deserve to have the benefits due to them.

As a small business owner, she says resources need to be in place to make small businesses strong so they can support those they employ.

Hall faces an uphill battle. No Republican has won Delaware’s U.S House seat since Mike Castle in 2008. But she says she has a simple pitch for voters.

"Vote your values and not your party affiliation,” said Hall. “I think that it is imperative that voters go into the booth educated, and I think that narrative shifts when we address the education piece that comes along with strategically casting our vote."

Hall is the first Republican in the 2024 U.S. House race.

State Treasurer Colleen Davis, State Senator Sarah McBride and Delaware State Housing Association director Eugene Young are running in the Democratic primary.

Current Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is leaving the seat to run for U.S. Senate.