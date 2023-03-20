Gov. Carney asking eligible residents to sign up for Affordable Connectivity Program

Delaware is making a push to get more households signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Gov. John Carney was joined by city officials from Wilmington, Dover, Milford, Georgetown, and Seaford Monday to make the plea to eligible residents to sign up for the program.

"The families that this will benefit the most are the families and children who need it the most,” said Carney. “So I want to thank all of our partners who are going to connect these thousands of families - I'm told we have 140,000 eligible families that meet the criteria - but only 30,000 have signed up."

Carney is calling on those city officials to help implore eligible residents in their cities to sign up for the program.

The program helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and more, and provides a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service.

Eligible households could also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The program is a multi-phase one in conjunction with Verizon, Comcast, and Mediacom with the hope that 6,000 houses will be connected by this time next year.

"Western Sussex County needs this service. Our students, our children need this service to excel in education. The city of Seaford is excited to partner with the state of Delaware, EducationSuperHighway (another partner) in effort to spread awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Program. I think we all know, we have this, we take advantage of this on a daily basis. Everyone should have this," said Charles Anderson, Seaford City Manager.

This program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that aims to lower or eliminate the cost of broadband service for low-income families.