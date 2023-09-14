DSU is hosting an exhibition honoring State Sen. Herman Holloway Sr.

Delaware State University is hosting an exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of State Sen. Herman Holloway Sr.

The family of Sen. Holloway asked DSU to maintain a collection of photos, newspaper articles, documents, and awards in their archives.

Delaware State University

The university is sharing that collection with the public in an exhibition of the Holloway Collection on display at the Arts/Gallery in the William C. Jason Library on DSU’s main campus in Dover.

DSU’s Director of News Services Carlos Holmes says this exhibition focuses on Holloway’s years in the General Assembly.

"To kind of tell the story of the life of Herman Holloway - especially as it relates to his legislative career - because that's his real claim to fame. He was a 30-year - almost 30 years - senator, and he is the one that wrote the legislation that elevated Delaware State College to Delaware State University in 1993," said Holmes.

Holmes notes that Holloway served as an advocate for Delaware State University in the General Assembly, writing legislation providing DSU additional funding outside of budget appropriations when the university needed it most.

He also says the university is thrilled to have this collection and share it.

"To be connected with him through what he did for us and now we can kind of pay back a little bit by helping to maintain that history, and helping to continue to keep his life and legacy alive. And that's what we plan to do," said Holmes.

Holmes notes DSU will have more events like this in the future to keep Holloway’s legacy alive - a legacy Holmes says goes far beyond helping elevate DSU to university status. He notes the late state senator did a lot for health and social services and housing.

Holloway was Delaware’s first African American state senator, and the exhibition – which is free and open to the public – celebrating his life is on display until September 22nd.

