Bayhealth to expand services in Dover at the Blue Hen Corporate Center

Bayhealth is expanding healthcare services at the Blue Hen Corporate Center in Dover.

Bayhealth has entered into an agreement to purchase a large portion of the Blue Hen Corporate Center in Dover which will provide an additional 185,000 square feet of facilities for Bayhealth.

The deal is expected to close before the end of this year, and will add to the space Bayhealth already occupies at the Blue Hen Corporate Center.

Jeff Van Gorp is Bayhealth’s Sr. Vice President of Planning, Business Development and Government Relations, and he says this expansion brings more services to the Dover community.

"This will be a tremendous improvement for the community in terms of the level of service access to care we are very constrained in terms of the space that we have available in our existing facilities, and so this allows us a lot of freedom to be able to continue to recruit physicians to the area and provide them a space where they can practice," said Van Gorp.

He says decisions about what will be housed there are still ongoing.

"We're still in the process of identifying and programming out all the spaces to what services will be going into that location, but generally it's going to be a combination of clinical as well as some administrative space," said Van Gorp.

This will bring an expansion of clinical services, including primary and specialty care practices and diagnostic services to the property.

It will also allow Bayhealth to move some services from the hospital campus there.

Renovation will begin early next year with the opening scheduled for spring 2023.

