Dover sees another change in city manger's office

Dover has a new interim city manager, replacing another interim city manager who retired.

Dover City Council selected Dave Hugg - the city’s director of planning and inspections– to take over as interim city manager.

Hugg replaces former interim city manager Matt Harline who retired.

Harline had replaced Randy Robertson who resigned for family reasons after being in office for six months.

The city was already in the process of finding a full-time city manager, and this hasn’t changed that. Mayor Robin Christiansen says they have gotten a good response in applicants for the position.

Christiansen adds in the meantime Hugg’s experience will be helpful.

"He brings quite a bit of experience having been the director of the state planning office, town manager in Smyrna, and also currently our planning and inspections director," said Christiansen. "So, he is very familiar with the job that he's been given and we have the utmost confidence that he will keep the ship of state moving forward."

He notes that city council will appoint someone from Hugg’s office to assume his duties until he returns to the office of planning and inspections.

The city’s human resources director Kim Hawkins also chose to retire.

Christiansen says the city will be aggressive in finding her replacement.

"We'll post that job I believe Monday and the interim city manager will interview folks for that position and we'll fill that spot rather rapidly because like the city manager's position it is very crucial to the day-to-day operation of the city," said Chrstiansen.

Dover is also looking for a new city clerk according to the mayor.