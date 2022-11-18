Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October.

Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%.

The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last month.

The unemployment numbers were up across the board in New Castle, Kent, and Sussex Counties, as well as in Wilmington, Newark, and Dover. Those numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

Even though in Kent and Sussex Counties, including Wilmington and Dover, the unemployment rates were lower last month than in October 2021. They were higher in New Castle County and Newark.

Meanwhile, jobs numbers in the state were higher after a decline last month. The seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was 463,600 in October, which was 900 more jobs than in September.

Delaware’s increase is at 2.6%, lagging behind the national increase of 3.4%.

Leisure and Hospitality, Education and Health, and Construction led the way in gains last month while Manufacturing, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, and Professional and Business Services saw losses.