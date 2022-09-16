Slight raise in Delaware's unemployment rate in August

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was up a tick in August.

The rate for August was 4.5% up from 4.4% in July, and overall there were 22,300 unemployed Delawareans last month compared to 26,400 in August 2021.

In New Castle County, the jobless rate– which is not seasonally adjusted – remained steady, it was up .2% in Wilmington, down 1.4% in Newark, up a .1% in Kent and Sussex counties and down .2 in Dover.

The seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was at 464,100 in August up from 462,200 the previous month.

The state’s nonfarm jobs have seen a net gain of 12,900 since August 2021 which is a 2.8% increase, but that lags behind the national number of 3.8% in the same period.

The state’s employee average hourly earnings was up $0.54 in August from July, and it’s increased $1.31 since August 2021.

Manufacturing jobs remained steady in August with slight increases in Leisure & Hospitality, Education & Health, and a slight decrease in Construction jobs.