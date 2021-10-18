-
Revised communication cards are now available to help Delawareans who are deaf or hard-of-hearing communicate with law enforcement.The State Office for…
-
Delaware’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) kicks off a three-month toll amnesty program next month.The program starts on October 1, 202, giving toll…
-
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is ready to resume assessing late fees on First State motorists.Gov. John Carney’s COVID Emergency Order…
-
There’s a new license plate for sale in Delaware.The new plate, featuring the American horseshoe crab, will help motorists who purchase it show off their…
-
Delaware’s Department of Transportation and the Division of Motor Vehicles are adjusting in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.People still need to use…
-
Delawareans who do not already have a REAL ID, must get one in the next eight months.If your current Delaware driver’s license does not have a gold star…
-
The Delaware Dept. of Motor Vehicles is set to hold its holiday 5-Digit Plate Release. The release starts Thursday, November 14, 2019 - giving First State…
-
Thousands are expected to travel on and around Thanksgiving. And there’s some things you should know before heading out. If you are headed out on…
-
Delawareans with medical conditions like epilepsy, diabetes or PTSD can now have those conditions noted on their state ID or driver’s license. DelDOT…
-
$11.4 million. That’s how much money in toll violations is still outstanding in the State of Delaware since Fiscal Year 2005.While there’s a significant…