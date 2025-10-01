October brings some increases to DMV fees in Delaware

Some Delaware Division of Motor Vehicle fees are going up this month.

Some fees are already in effect as of October 1 including the document fee that is charged when titling a vehicle in the state. It was 4.25% prior to October 1.

"That fee goes up 1% to 5.25%.” said McLeod. “So again, that does add to the cost of the vehicle purchase for those that are buying vehicles after October 1."

That’s DelDOT’s director of community relations C.R. McLeod, who adds other changes that are already in effect include a dealership license renewal fee going to $50 and a dealership application fee for new dealers going to $100.

The fee for specialty license plate creation for organizations interested in a new background or organizational license plate is now at $200.

There are also new fees for electric vehicle owners based on two factors: the type of alternate fuel vehicle, and the weight of the vehicle.

McLeod gives some examples.

"If you have a hybrid vehicle for example, that runs on gasoline also, that fee becomes $60 a year for the average hybrid vehicle. For electric vehicles for example, that fee is $100 for again for a common electric vehicle that isn't one of the larger heavier vehicles," said McLeod.

The new EV fees range from $15 to $900. Other fee changes going into effect on October 10 including drivers license fees increasing from $40 to $50.

The fee increases were part of the revenue package passed by the General Assembly in June.