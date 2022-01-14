COVID testing site will soon come to Delaware City DMV

With help from FEMA, Delaware is trying to make COVID tests more accessible for residents.

Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney said the state was close to maxing out on COVID tests, and because of that, it's working with FEMA on providing a mass testing location.

DEMA Director AJ Schall says the state is finalizing plans for a testing site at the Delaware City DMV.

"We are working on the last minute detail with Dr. Rattay's team and our federal partners to have a two to three-week drive-thru testing site in Delaware City," said Schall. "It will be late afternoon/early evening hours and then on the weekends every day except Wednesday."

Schall says this site should help with the large number of people trying to get a COVID test in the state.

"We're excited that will be coming down the line in the next five to seven days, but in the near future to help release some of that stress and bring additional individuals in to new testing in the state," said Schall.

The state is also advising residents to not go to ER for a COVID test. Many people not experiencing an emergency have been doing so since the demand is so high for COVID tests.

And state officials say if you’re feeling sick, stay home.

There are still fixed testing sites throughout the state at places like state service centers, public health clinics, and Walgreens drug stores.

