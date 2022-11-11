© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Delaware DMV announces new Veterans indicator for licenses

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announces a new Veterans indicator for driver’s licenses or identification cards.

The Veteran indicator is for anyone who has served in the United States Armed Forces or the National Guard and was honorably discharged.

It eliminates the need to carry a separate card or official discharge forms in order to prove their service.

To obtain the Veteran indicator, the applicant has to have a valid Delaware driver’s license or identification card, and they have to provide proof of military service.

To provide proof of military service, they must present one of a military ID, NGB-22, DD-214, DD-256, an honorable discharge certificate, or a valid out-of-state driver’s license with veteran designation.

The indicator is designed to verify someone as a Veteran so businesses and organizations can recognize their contributions. It is not a military ID card and it doesn’t entitle Veterans to all military benefits.

There is no additional charge for the indicator if you’re renewing, changing your address, or purchasing a duplicate driver’s license or identification card.

To add the indicator separate from a license or identification card service there is a $10 fee.

